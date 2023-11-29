North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacement

After four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.

No reason was given by Tod or the board for his decision, but the board thanked him for his many years of service.

“Chief Tod’s tenure with the North Bay Police Service has been marked by his dedication to the profession of policing and his commitment to our community,” Our city has been lucky to have him serve in this position,” said Rich Stivrins, chair of the North Bay Police Services Board in a news release.

“We wish him well in retirement and thank him for his service.”

The board said they have commenced a hiring search for a new chief with Tod’s announcement and have retained Waterhouse Executive Search to conduct the search – adding the board will also consult with key stakeholders within the community to help guide the search process.

The board said Chief Tod will be leaving in March, after more than eight years with the North Bay Police Service and over 40 years working in policing. Tod has served in the role of Chief of Police for the North Bay Police Service since 2019. Prior to being chief, he served as Deputy Chief of the North Bay Police Service from 2016 to 2019. Previously, he served as Deputy Commissioner, Investigations and Organized Crime, for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from 2010 to 2015. Tod originally joined the OPP in 1982 after serving for several years as an officer in the Canadian Forces, Maritime Command.

“We wish to thank Chief Tod for his dedication and commitment to our city and to the North Bay Police Service,” said North Bay Mayor Peter Chirico.

“Chief Tod's career in policing has been exemplary and as he embarks on retirement, we wish him a future filled with family and new adventures.”

A COMMUNITY PARTNER

In addition to responding to the rise in gun violence in the city, Tod has been an active voice for bail reform, advocacy for the homeless and ending racial divides in the city during his time as chief.

Tod is the second police chief in as many weeks to announce their retirement in northeastern Ontario.