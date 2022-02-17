North Bay’s top doc supports easing of COVID-19 restrictions

As of Thursday, restaurants, gyms and movie theatres can operate at 100 per cent capacity for the first time in nearly two years.

That news is something North Bay’s top public health doctor is happy to hear.

"Many of the indicators are in a downward trajectory and that’s really good news for everybody," said Dr. Jim Chirico.

But he is urging people to move ahead cautiously.

"It’s really important to find the balance between opening the economy and still protecting the healthcare system from being overwhelmed," Chirico said.

"I think that it should be the evidence at the time that would really inform that decision to remove masking and vaccine passports."

There’s also been a slowdown in the number of vaccines administered in the region, something that concerns the health unit.

"We’ve seen a plateau and decreased demand, whether it be first, second or third dose," said Shannon Mantha, the health unit's chief nursing officer.

"We continue to offer vaccine clinics in the five hubs across the region. In the coming weeks, we will be switching some strategies up, which will include more mobile and pop-up clinics."

There’s also hope more children ages 5-11 will get their first and second doses. Mantha told CTV News only 46 per cent of children in that age group have been vaccinated.