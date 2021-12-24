iHeartRadio

North Bay Santa Fund raises 175K

Local businesses and individuals made monetary donations to the North Bay Santa Fund, then gifts and food items were purchased. Dec.24/21 (Jaime McKee/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Thanks to the 74th annual North Bay Santa Fund, more than 1500 children will have toys under the tree, and close to 600 families will have a turkey dinner.

Now, items will be delivered to house holds to ensure families receive their toys and dinners before Christmas Day. 

