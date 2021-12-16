North Bay school bus driver gets kids into the Christmas spirit

A North Bay school bus driver is getting into the festive spirit by decorating his school bus for the kids he drives daily to and from school.

Remi Levasseur has been a full-time school bus driver since the beginning of the year after retiring from his job as a carpenter.

At the end of November, Levasseur started decorating his school bus with Christmas tree ornaments and snowflakes which hang from the roof.

“Decorating my bus is so important to me because these kids ride the bus every day and it gets boring at times for them. They find it a lot less boring getting on to my bus,” said Levasseur.

He also coaches children for youth bowling in North Bay. And, from doing that, he says he’s learned about how important it was for him to bring a smile to a child’s face.

“It's also my passion to decorate. I’ve been decorating for my own kids and grandkids also,” he said.

“The kids were all surprised and their reaction was ‘Wow’.”

Every day, Levasseur said he adds something new to the display on the bus for his students, getting them to tell him what’s been added.