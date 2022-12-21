North Bay school changing name because of racism concerns

Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay is in the process of having its name changed. The school teams used to be called the ‘Raiders,’ but that was changed years ago.

Now, the North District School Board has decided to do away with the name ‘Chippewa’ for the school. And the principal said she stands behind the decision.

"I support the renaming and rebranding,” said Krista Tucker-Petrich, school principal.

“We haven't had the ‘Raiders’ mascot in a while, so certainly we need to be ensuring that we have an identity. All those things are a part of it so I support it wholeheartedly."

Tucker-Petrich said the school's name itself isn’t problematic, but the name has been used with racist undertones and events.

"There have been racial slurs, particularly towards female Indigenous students,” she said.

“In the past, we had the tomahawk tournament. There were hand gestures that went with some of the cheers. All those things are racist themselves and therefore not inclusive."

Meanwhile, the leader of a nearby First Nation said changing the school's name means little to him.

"My opinion is that I'm indifferent to a name change,” said Chief Scott McLeod of Nipissing First Nation.

“I don't personally think it's offensive in nature. It was a name that was given to us that was not very accurate. But it really doesn't make a difference to the people of Nipissing."

Tucker-Petrich said the school's name, along with its logo and uniforms, will be changed as soon as September.