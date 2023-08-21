North Bay sees 2 serious assaults in 2 days

Two North Bay men in their 20s have been arrested and are facing assault-related charges following separate, unrelated incidents last week.

Officers are investigating an altercation involving a 23-year-old suspect that occurred about 9:15 p.m. on Chippewa Street West on Aug. 17.

"The accused and victim were engaged in a verbal argument in the 500-block of Chippewa Street West, North Bay,” said police in a news release.

“During the argument, the accused assaulted the victim using a metal pole before fleeing the area.”

Police said they located and arrested the suspect the next day.

He is charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of aggravated assault.

ASSAULT WITH A BAT

Early Friday morning, officers also investigated an unrelated attack using a baseball bat at a home on Lake Shore Drive.

“At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Aug. 18, the accused assaulted the victim using a baseball bat while inside a residence on Lakeshore Drive,” said police.

“The accused fled the residence after the assault.”

Officers from the North Bay Police Service attended the area, where police said they located the 25-year-old suspect and placed him under arrest.

SERIOUS, NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES

Police said both victims were transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercations.

“The victim and accused are known to one another,” in both cases, police said.

Both accused were held in police custody pending bail hearings.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

These arrests come about a year following a similar altercation in Temiskaming Shores. There is no indication any of the cases are connected in any way.