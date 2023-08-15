North Bay senior charged with assaulting stranger with a stick
A 72-year-old North Bay man is facing criminal charges after threatening a stranger with a wooden stick Monday morning.
While at a home on Gladstone Avenue just before 9 a.m., the victim told police heard the accused yelling at him from a neighbouring property, North Bay police said in a news release.
"The accused swung a wooden stick in the direction of the victim and verbally threatened the victim before dropping the weapon and leaving the property," police said.
He was arrested when officers arrived around 10:30 a.m.
The accused is charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats in connection to the incident.
No physical injuries were sustained as a result and the victim and accused do not know each other, police said.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 26.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells APBritney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
-
Former Barrie dentist found guilty of disgraceful, unprofessional, unethical conductDr. Adam Chapnick was stripped of his licence for at least five years by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons, who found the Barrie dentist guilty of disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional and unethical conduct in late April.
-
Metro asks Ministry of Labour for help as grocery chain worker strike nears third weekMetro is asking the Ministry of Labour to get involved as the strike of thousands of grocery workers at almost 30 stores in the Toronto area nears a third week.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacueesThe City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
-
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation ordersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
-
'Not bad bears': Churchill seeing increase in polar bear sightingsPolar bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba this year.
-
-