North Bay senior charged with assaulting stranger with a stick

A 72-year-old North Bay man is facing criminal charges after threatening a stranger with a wooden stick Monday morning.

While at a home on Gladstone Avenue just before 9 a.m., the victim told police heard the accused yelling at him from a neighbouring property, North Bay police said in a news release.

"The accused swung a wooden stick in the direction of the victim and verbally threatened the victim before dropping the weapon and leaving the property," police said.

He was arrested when officers arrived around 10:30 a.m.

The accused is charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats in connection to the incident.

No physical injuries were sustained as a result and the victim and accused do not know each other, police said.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 26.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.