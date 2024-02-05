North Bay snowmobile driver charged with impaired

A 61-year-old North Bay resident has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police conducted a patrol late last month on Lake Nipissing.

On Jan. 26 just before 4 p.m., police were patrolling on the lake with the Ministry of Natural Resources when a snow machine driver approached police.

“Upon speaking to the driver, it was determined that they had consumed an alcoholic beverage,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.

The driver was arrested and taken to the North Bay OPP headquarters for further testing.

Charges include driving with more than the legal amount of alcohol in the bloodstream.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Feb. 13.

The accused was also issued and 90-day driver's licence suspension and the snow machine was impounded for seven days.

