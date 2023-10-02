North Bay storage locker found with $18K in stolen goods, 3 charged

More than $18,000 in merchandise stolen from hardware stores from several communities, including Barrie and Sudbury, was found in a storage locker in North Bay.

As a result, three North Bay residents in their 30s are charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime and unauthorized possession of a firearm," police said in a news release Monday.

On Sept. 25, the street crime unit arrested a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman during a traffic stop and arrested a 36-year-old man at a home on Carruthers Street as part of the investigation.

The next day, officers raided a storage locker on Lakeshore Drive.

Searches of the vehicle, home and storage unit revealed one lever-action rifle, a firearm barrel and "stolen property worth an estimated $18,770 belonging to hardware stores and other victims from North Bay, Sudbury, Huntsville, Burks Falls and Barrie."

The two men were held in custody pending a bail hearing while the female accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

This happened a few days before a 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a coloured smoke bomb to steal things from a store on Seymour Street on Sept. 18.

There is no indication the two cases are connected.