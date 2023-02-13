North Bay students recognized for work in the community

Twelve high school students from North Bay have been rewarded by the Rotary Club of North Bay for their efforts in the community and at school.

"It's a really big privilege to be here," said Charlie Hall, a recipient from Almaguin Highlands Secondary School.

"I was nominated by a teacher at my school and I was really shocked when she told me she put my name forward. I'm very happy to be here.”

The students are involved in everything from coaching young figure skaters to helping with the food bank.

Some also work with special need kids, help lead the Terry Fox Run and work on various school committees.

Officials with the Rotary Club of North Bay said this is the one of the most important awards the organization hands out.

"This is one of our highest achievements and greatest acknowledgments," said Trudy Flumerfelt, a member of the Rotary Club.

"These students are our future, they are the examples for everyone at their school in the community, as to what students can achieve and what students should be looking forward to doing in their future."