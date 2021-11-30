North Bay surgeon gives back to hospital with cooking classes

North Bay surgeon Dr. Ravinder Singh offers online cooking classes with funds raised donated back to the city’s hospital, and he also matches all donations.

Singh is getting ready to offer his fourth ‘Cooking with Dr. Singh’ class by the middle of next month.

He said he’s been cooking since the age of 10 and now he likes to share his passion with others.

Singh offers a live virtual cooking class where a different Indian styled dish is prepared each time.

“I’ve been cooking since around 10, our mom started teaching us around that age. She wanted us to have that skill, for being on our own and living on our own,” Singh said.

“From there it just exploded, through medical school, having potlucks, cooking lots and it’s just grown from there.”

He said “it’s a passion, and it’s something that helps me as far as my skill.”

Participants sign up and then make a donation to the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation.

On top of teaching the class, Singh matches all donations, raising $47,000 in the process.

“The matching aspect of his donation is so impactful,” said Tammy Morison, president of the hospital’s fund raising foundation.

“We’re able to purchase medical equipment, we’ve supported the regional Aboriginal Mental Health Services, clothing for patients that arrive in crisis and many other areas.”

Singh said he plans on offering his course and matching donations as long as the interest is there.