North Bay suspect charged with damaging parked car with blunt object

A 24-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with mischief causing more than $5,000 in damage following an incident Nov. 8 on Kingsway Avenue.

“The North Bay Police Service responded to a report that the accused used a blunt object to damage a victim’s vehicle while it was parked,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The accused fled the scene and was located by police in the parking lot of a business on Fisher Street, North Bay, where he was arrested.”

The victim and accused are not known to one another, police said.

The accused is charged with mischief causing more than $5,000 in damage, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody ahead of a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.