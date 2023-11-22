North Bay suspect charged with spray painting 12 buildings in West Ferris

Police in North Bay have charged a suspect they believe is responsible for defacing 12 buildings in West Ferris.

He was arrested Nov. 1 and is charged with 12 counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of uttering threats.

“Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 27, the accused spray painted several buildings in the West Ferris area,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“On Oct. 19, the accused threatened to damage the property of a victim.”

The accused was released on an undertaking and is set to appear in court on Dec. 12.