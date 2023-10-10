North Bay suspect poured a drink on victim, then came at police with a weapon

A 64-year-old suspect who got into an argument with a neighbour got into much bigger trouble when police arrived to investigate.

The incident took place Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., when the accused got into an argument with their neighbour at an apartment complex on McIntyre Street East.

“The victim, hearing the altercation, attended the area, at which point the accused pushed the victim and poured the contents of a beverage container onto the victim,” North Bay police said in a news release Tuesday.

“At this point, the victim fled the area.”

When police knocked on the suspect’s door, the accused came at them with “an edged weapon and threatened police.

“Police de-escalated the situation and the accused abandoned the weapon, at which point he was placed under arrest by police,” the release said.

The 64-year-old is charged with assault, uttering threats and weapons possession.

The accused was released on an undertaking and has a court date of Nov. 14.