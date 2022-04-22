Northern Ont. technology site will support electric vehicle development

On Friday, the province announced the creation of the province's seventh Regional Technology Development Site.

Northern Ontario joins Ottawa, Durham, Toronto, Hamilton, Waterloo and Windsor as host of the sites, which the province says aim "to help solidify province’s position as North American leader in building the cars of the future."

Rather than one location, the centre will have operations across northerm Ontario.*

The release said the Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site, as it is being called, will connect Ontario’s manufacturing sector with northern Ontario’s mining and mineral expertise.

"It will provide northern and electric vehicle (EV) businesses with the support they need to help build the next generation of low-carbon, autonomous, electric and connected vehicles," the release said.

"The northern site brings together post-secondary institutions, regional innovation centres, incubators and accelerators, municipal and regional resources, industry and other regional collaborators."

The goal is to help businesses develop Ontario’s EV supply chain, including minerals refining, downstream battery cell design and EV powertrain, manufacturing and other related EV technologies.

As the next step in the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), the northern Ontario site is a collaboration between public and private sector partners in North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Greater Sudbury, Temiskaming Shores, Timmins and Thunder Bay.

In total, the province is spending $56.4 million on OVIN. The province said its plan is to drive deals and secure production mandates for hybrid and electric vehicles, create a domestic battery ecosystem, and strengthen Ontario’s position as a North American automotive and EV innovation hub.

“Right now, Ontario is uniquely positioned to emerge as a North American EV hub and we will continue to invest in Ontario’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem as we build the cars of the future,” said Vic Fedeli, North Bay MPP and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

“We’re making sure our innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises in every region of the province have the capital and support they need to bring Ontario-made EV and connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) solutions to the world.”

“As the world quickens its transition towards the adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, Ontario stands ready to lead,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, in the release.

“The OVIN Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site will strengthen links between our resources and manufacturing sectors, preparing the province to become a major destination for inward investment, and good-paying, rewarding careers in the new auto industry.”

Over the past 18 months, Ontario’s auto sector has seen more than $12 billion in investments for new vehicle production mandates and battery manufacturing. More than $5 billion of these investments are in transformative hybrid and electric vehicle production at Ontario assembly plants.

“Ontario has emerged as a global leader in the automotive and mobility sector as it transforms towards electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles,” said Raed Kadri, vice-president of Strategic Initiatives and head of OVIN.

“Through the OVIN Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site, we are harnessing the critical mineral wealth of northern Ontario and connecting it to the manufacturing strength of southern Ontario, cementing Ontario's role as the global hub for the vehicles of the future.”