North Bay teen heads to kickboxing world championships

Young Wilson Garbutt is going to put his skills to the test at the end of the month when he competes in the kickboxing world championships in Italy.

"Two years ago it kind of clicked, and I started getting better," Garbutt said.

"I like the sport and being active… Six out of seven days of the week I'm practicing and it's usually about an hour and a half a day."

He's one of 70 athletes from Canada going to the tournament and where there will be 3,000 athletes in total.

"He's put a lot of dedication a lot of effort into this," his coach, Robert Dixon, tells CTV News.

"He just brings a lot of joy and sportsmanship to the gym. He helps the little kids too, he's such a joy and a great little kid."

Garbutt told CTV News he feels ready for the completion and he is excited.

"I've never been out of the country or on a plane so I'm pretty nervous for that and for the competition," Garbutt added.

"But, I'm excited to be out of the country and be at this competition also."

Garbutt and his family will head to Italy later this month and the tournament will start on Sept. 29.