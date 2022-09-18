North Bay teen heads to kickboxing world championships
Young Wilson Garbutt is going to put his skills to the test at the end of the month when he competes in the kickboxing world championships in Italy.
"Two years ago it kind of clicked, and I started getting better," Garbutt said.
"I like the sport and being active… Six out of seven days of the week I'm practicing and it's usually about an hour and a half a day."
He's one of 70 athletes from Canada going to the tournament and where there will be 3,000 athletes in total.
"He's put a lot of dedication a lot of effort into this," his coach, Robert Dixon, tells CTV News.
"He just brings a lot of joy and sportsmanship to the gym. He helps the little kids too, he's such a joy and a great little kid."
Garbutt told CTV News he feels ready for the completion and he is excited.
"I've never been out of the country or on a plane so I'm pretty nervous for that and for the competition," Garbutt added.
"But, I'm excited to be out of the country and be at this competition also."
Garbutt and his family will head to Italy later this month and the tournament will start on Sept. 29.
-
Fire engulfs Surrey home, one man seriously injuredOne man was seriously injured when a home in Surrey caught fire Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
Under fire for vulgar bathroom comment, Vancouver council candidate says it was a 'joke'A Vancouver council candidate is clarifying something he said in a YouTube video while giving advice on a landlord-tenant dispute.
-
1 injured in fire at Vegreville mechanic shopOne person was injured and businesses were without power for several hours after fire broke out at a Vegreville mechanic shop on Monday.
-
Injured football player waits hours for ambulance to arriveJennifer Lee-Parsons sat on the field, consoling her son Isiah after he injured his leg during the first game of his high school football season last Sunday.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fireA well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
-
Human rights museum chooses Vancouver to launch digital residential school initiativeThe Canadian Museum for Human Rights has chosen Vancouver to unveil the next step in an art project offering a hard look at the atrocities inflicted upon Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Special Olympics baseball game against WRPS resumes after pandemic hiatusThe Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their annual baseball game.
-
Winnipeg retirement home hosts tea party to honour Queen Elizabeth IIAs people around the world watched while Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, a Winnipeg retirement home hosted a fitting farewell.
-
Two-million meals: Record collection for Food Bank of Waterloo RegionThe Food Bank of Waterloo Region collected a record-breaking two million meals to feed children in need during its fourth annual summer campaign.