North Bay teen pens comic book about fictional rescue mission in Nazi-occupied Europe

Fourteen-year-old Theo Behe never imagined that what started out as a school project on his Second World War relative would turn into his first published book.

Theo, who is from North Bay but currently studies in London, England, created a comic strip based on his great uncle Bert Houle as part of a school project. Houle was an ace pilot from Massey, Ont. During the war, he shot down over a dozen enemy fighters. Theo is thankful for his great uncle’s service.

"He was the main influence," Theo explained. "My family published a book on him so the research I got really helped."

The comic book is called “Johnny Recruit”. Set in 1941, 14-year-old Big Johnny grows up learning how to hunt and fly bush planes. When he learns his uncle has been taken prisoner by the Germans, he believes he is the only person who can rescue him. Big Johnny lies about being 18 years old and sneaks into the war to try and find his captured uncle.

"It represents Canadian heroics in the war," said Theo. "It shows how we were a big part in winning it."

With the help of Canadian artist Tom Muzzell, Theo turned the project into his first published book. Theo's father Thomas Behe helped him organize his ideas for the story and got in contact with Muzzell to pitch the idea. The layout of the book matches the style of 1940s era propaganda posters.

"It takes a person about 15-18 minutes to read the comic but it took him about 18 months of work gradually putting it together," said Thomas. "I’m very proud of his dedication."

Big Johnny’s rescue mission begins during the Dieppe Raid in Dieppe, France in 1942. It was one of WW II’s most brutal battles. 900 Canadian troops were killed, 2,500 were wounded and nearly 2,000 were taken prisoner.

Theo visited the Dieppe Memorial 18 months ago and said it was a surreal moment.

"I also went onto Juno Beach and you could see where the gunners were and the paths in and out," he explained.

Johnny Recruit will be hitting bookshelves in May. Theo hopes the story will remind readers of the Canadian influence and sacrifice during dark times.