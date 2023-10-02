North Bay thief used smoke bomb to distract during robbery
A 33-year-old North Bay man is facing mischief and theft charges and is accused of using a coloured smoke bomb as a distraction so he could steal from a local business, police say.
The accused set off the smoke bomb at a business on Seymour Street around 9:45 p.m. Sept. 18 before stealing about $700 worth of merchandise, North Bay police said in a news release Monday.
"Damage from the smoke bomb is estimated at approximately $6,300," police said.
Officers with the street crime unit found him around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and made the arrest.
He is charged with mischief over $5,000, theft under $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
