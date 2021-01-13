The city of North Bay has announced that all outdoor municipal rinks and tobogganing hills will be closed at the same time as the province imposes a stay-at-home order.

The decision made by the chief medical officer of health for the North Bay-Parry Sound health unit goes into effect as of Jan. 14.

"We’re supportive of the Medical Officer of Health’s directive and are recommending that people who want to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors go for a walk in their neighbourhood park or access area trails," North Bay Mayor Al McDonald said in a news release Wednesday.

According to McDonald, the decision comes following crowds gathering at the city's outdoor rinks and tobogganing hills over the last few weeks.

"Our community has been vigilant throughout the pandemic and our numbers have remained relatively low thanks to the dedication and commitment of our citizens and businesses," McDonald added. "We’re asking our residents to honour the spirit of the stay-at-home order and not look for loopholes in the restrictions."

According to the release, all parking lots at outdoor rinks will be closed as part of the measure.

The province is entering a new phase of restrictions on Jan. 14, highlighted by the stay-at-home order. According to the new measures, outdoor gatherings of no more than five people are permitted.