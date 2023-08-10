North Bay to host regatta championships Saturday

Riding high from a successful triple header cycling event in North Bay over the long weekend, Tourism North Bay is keeps the ball rolling by continuing to welcome athletes to the city.

The city is hosting the Eastern Ontario Division U12 and U14 Regatta Championships on Trout Lake Saturday.

Hosted by the North Bay Canoe Club, this event will see over 200 athletes, coaches and their families from all over eastern Ontario take part in singles and crews’ boats, canoeing and kayak races.

“August continues to be a busy month for sport tourism groups choosing North Bay as their preferred destination,” said Tourism North Bay's executive director Tanya Bedard.

“We would like to commend the local clubs on spearheading these activities as we would not be able to host these types of events without the tireless efforts from these groups and volunteers.”

A regatta is a term used for boat racing events that typically run all day on weekends in July and August and this particular regatta is critical for these age groups because the top 8 finishers in the U12 and U14 age categories qualify for the Ontario Championships.

"A regatta helps to promote our team, our club and encourages more kids to join our programs which ultimately builds our sprint program,” said Mihail Oghina, North Bay Canoe Club’s head coach.

The club has a long and illustrious history with five Canadian Olympians that gained their start at the club including Barb and Nancy Olmsted, Dan Howe, Julia Rivard and Ali Herst – along with many national and provincial champions including Scott Kerrigan, Alison Brown, John Armstrong and the late Scott Brough and Graham Barton.

“We are a proud club and are excited to be celebrating our 55th anniversary,” said the club's commodore Bernie Vierich.

“The alumni have been the bedrock of enthusiasm and many athletes return to the Bay to enjoy camaraderie and be a role model for our young athletes.”

Vierich added that together Oghina and director at large and Olympian Nancy Olmstead, who assists with training and encouragement, make a formidable team and to keep and eye on our young local talent.

The North Bay Canoe Club has 15 athletes that have already qualified for the national championships and after the regatta this weekend there may be more.

The races start at 8 a.m. Saturday. The finish line is located at Olmsted Beach.