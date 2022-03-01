North Bay to see increased military activity this week
From Wednesday through Saturday of this week, people in North Bay can expect to see increased military activity as 22 Wing Canadian Forces Base conducts some training exercises.
There will be vehicle and passenger checkpoints possibly resulting in travel delays at the base, the military said in a news release. All visitors are required to carry valid photo identification.
Military members wearing protective gear and carrying weapons will be seen around 22 Wing.
Officials said emergency response vehicles will be in use and there may also be simulated explosions and gunfire.
"Exercise LOCAL DRAGON will focus on training for potential domestic threats within 22 Wing’s area of operation," the military said.
"Normal NORAD operations will not be impacted."
The training begins Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and ends Saturday afternoon.
