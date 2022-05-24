North Bay tourism ramps up

A sure sign of things to come in the North Bay area, the Chief Commanda is sailing again and the city's waterfront is busy with activities.

With the Chief Commanda on Lake Nipissing sailing once again, to the carousel at the city’s waterfront with children, and, with lots of people on the boardwalk. The May long weekend kick-started tourism in North Bay.

"It's really, really, important that we come here. I enjoy everything I see here, it's beautiful," said one tourist.

"We're excited for the Chief Commanda, and to get on the boat," said another tourist.

"We're here for a wedding this weekend, so we're meeting the wedding party and riding the boat today, riding the Chief. This is our start weekend of the summer, so hopefully, we will do lots," said another tourist visiting from Hamilton.

Due to the pandemic, tourism in the north over the past two years has been modified, but officials from Destination Northern Ontario said they expect this year to be busy.

"I think we're expecting a very busy season. I think we're all pleased in the sector to have a normal start, because the last two years we were under some version of lockdown into June,” said David MacLachlan, of Destination Northern Ontario.

“Everyone is really excited. We've done really well the previous two years, so this year should be a banner year when it comes to visitors in northern Ontario," said McLachlan.