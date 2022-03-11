North Bay university basketball games to support new bursary

The Nipissing Lakers basketball teams in North Bay hit nothing but net in preparation for their 'Shoot For Change' games that aim to tackle racism.

"There’s been a lot of stuff that’s happened in the last couple of years,” men’s basketball player Taijon Graham said. “The pandemic, the death of George Floyd. This will give everyone a chance to reflect to think about what side of history they want to be on.”

Both the women’s and men’s teams are hosting the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks Friday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively and while they will be opponents on the court, there will be unity in the message.

"We’re competing against each other and we’re trying to win and they’re trying to win, but we’re also working together on something bigger than basketball,” Lakers basketball coach Thomas Cory said.

'Shoot For Change' is Graham’s creation. He is the president and co-founder of the Nipissing University Black Association for Student Expression (NUBASE).

The games will raise money to create the first-ever bursary for Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) students at the North Bay school.

"We want to continue to create that inclusive environment that NUBASE wants both on campus and in the community. I can’t wait to see what happens," said Graham.

Throughout the games, 'Shoot For Change' t-shirts will be sold and there will also be a raffle. The university is aiming to raise enough money to start the bursary in September.

"This will be one of the first bursaries available specifically for targeted groups and the university will engage in a long-range fundraising campaign to create a major endowment for BIPOC students," university president Kevin Wamsley said.

Graham credits the Lakers teams and the university as a whole for backing his idea and he hopes that using a platform like basketball, other athletes will back his cause.

"It really goes to show that we’re on the right track to making a difference in North Bay," he said.

The games are free of charge for Nipissing University students and children under the age of 12, with tickets for others ranging from $5-$8.