North Bay victim defrauded of $33K by southern Ont. suspect in identity theft case

A 31-year-old from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged with multiple counts of fraud for passing herself off as a North Bay woman.

The incidents took place between April and July 2022, North Bay police said in a news release Thursday.

“The accused utilized fraudulent documents to represent herself as the victim, who is a resident of North Bay,” the release said.

“During this time, the accused applied for credit cards in the victim’s name and made numerous purchases from multiple businesses totaling over $33,000.”

While not releasing specifics, North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley said in an email that the victim’s information “was compromised, which allowed the accused to access it and commit the acts of fraud.”

The accused was arrested July 19 in Oshawa by North Bay police, working with their colleagues at Durham Regional Police.

She is charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts under $5,000, identity theft, and seven counts each of fraudulent use of a credit card and acting on a forged document.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is set to appear before the court on Aug. 29.

Information on how to protect yourself against identity theft can be found here.