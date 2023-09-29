North Bay victim left unconscious in hammer attack

One person has been charged following a vicious attack in North Bay earlier this week.

At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25, a 22-year-old suspect gained entry to the victim’s residence in the city.

“The accused pointed a firearm at the victim and assaulted the victim using the firearm as a blunt object as well as a hammer, until the victim fell into unconsciousness,” police said in a news release Friday.

“The accused fled the area prior to the arrival of police and emergency crews. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police located the suspect the following day. He is charged with numerous offences, including break and enter, assault, pointing a firearm, making threats and violating probation.

The accused was held is custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.