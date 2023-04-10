North Bay volunteers serve up turkey, ham and all the fixings

The Gathering Place in North Bay was busy Monday as volunteers dished out an Easter meal for individuals and families, and officials say they served more clients this year compared to previous years.

"It's their chance to have a really good, healthy meal," said Dennis Chippa, The Gathering Place executive director.

"It's also probably the only meal they've got over the holidays, so that's why we do this, no matter what holiday it is."

Chippa told CTV News more than 150 people received a meal Monday.

Ham, turkey, vegetables, potatoes, stuffing and dessert was offered to each person.

"They may have worked all weekend, they haven't had time to prep for their kids, prep for their families, so we will see a lot more families coming in, but that's very typical," said Chippa.

Lunch was served at noon Monday, but there was a long line outside the building on Cassells Street before 11:30 a.m.

"Demand increased in the fall and it's never really went down. We are back to where we were during the pandemic," said Chippa.

"There was a drop off when things reopened, people went back to work, but now we're seeing people who are working and it's a struggling time for them. When prices went up, rent went up, hydro and heat went up, it just became incredibly difficult for folks to cope."