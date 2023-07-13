North Bay wheelchair tennis star competing in Wimbledon final

A Canadian tennis star from northern Ontario is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his life: the final Wimbledon wheelchair tennis competition in London, England.

Rob Shaw knows what it takes to win. Hailing from North Bay, the wheelchair tennis player is living out his dream of competing at the most popular grand slam event for the first time.

"It’s really amazing playing at these majors. Something I dreamed about doing for several years," Shaw said.

"I never thought I’d have the opportunity."

He was partially paralyzed from the neck down after a diving accident when he was 21 years old, but he didn’t let that stop him from playing the game he loves.

With hard work and training, Shaw adapted to playing tennis in a wheelchair. From there, he quickly rose in the world rankings.

"I’ve been blessed with an opportunity to succeed being placed in an environment that’s really nurturing and it really allows a player like me to grow," he said.

Shaw, who is currently ranked seventh in the world, competes in two events: quad singles and quad doubles.

Despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals in the singles category to No. 2 seed, Sam Schroder from the Netherlands, his dream of winning his first Wimbledon title is still very much alive.

He and his partner, Heath Davidson from Australia, will play in the doubles final against a powerhouse Dutch duo, Schroder and his teammate Niels Vink.

"They cover the court so well. You really have to make use of the few opportunities you get," Shaw said about the upcoming match.

"When you get them, you have to convert."

No stranger to pressure, he cracked the Top 10 world rankings in the men’s singles quad category for the first time in 2018.

At his first multi-sport games, Shaw won the gold in the men's quad category at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. And he did it in grand style, defeating world No. 1, David Wagner of the U.S. -- a player he had never beaten before.

"Peru was a key moment," Team Canada wheelchair tennis national coach Kai Schrameyer said.

"That was the first time he beat one of the top guys in David Wagner. What he’s able to do with the taped racket in his hand is incredible."

While a junior player, Shaw spent time playing on the court at the North Bay Tennis Club. He coached tennis from the age of 15-21, including both stand-up and wheelchair tennis.

"We’re all cheering for him and hope he wins," said Fransua Rachmann, the head tennis coach at the North Bay Tennis Club.

"He’s a great inspiration for all the juniors and all the players over here."

Shaw took time to credit his former tennis teammates and coaches for always pushing him to do his best and to give it all while on the court.

"For all the people back home in North Bay, hopefully, we get it done for you,” he said.

Now, his mind is shifted and fully focused on Saturday for a chance at his first Wimbledon title.