North Bay police say a local woman has been charged after plotting to kill someone she knows.
An investigation began on Feb. 21 when police said they became aware that the 58-year-old accused allegedly "had taken steps to forward a plot to commit murder."
She was arrested on Feb. 22 at a home on Francis Street, police said in a news release Thursday.
The accused has been charged with uttering threats and counselling an indictable offence which is not committed.
David Woolley, a corporate communications officer for North Bay Police Service, has confirmed to CTV News that the accused remains in custody following a bail hearing Thursday.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.