North Bay woman adding Canadian flags to her house each time Canada medals in Tokyo
It doesn’t matter if it’s gold, silver or bronze, each time Canada wins a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sue Childs-Furlong adds a Canadian Flag to her front porch.
She told CTV News the tradition started in 2010, during the Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and she’s kept it going every Olympics since.
Childs-Furlong said she keeps a close eye on all the events and as soon as Canada wins a medal, she’s out on her porch adding to the display.
For her, it’s a way of showing support and a way to bring the community together.
“It doesn’t matter what the medals are, what the colours are, it’s just about celebrating Canada and celebrating our athletes,” she said.
“Just trying to show some support from afar because I know they’re a long way away and they don’t have their families with them or friends -- they only have themselves.”
So far, 11 flags cover her porch, but Childs-Furlong is hoping Canada wins a few more so she can empty her bucket full of flags.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 31, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, July 31.
-
'Rights aren't a competition': Anti-trans hate is on the rise in Canada, activists and advocates sayAs LGBTQ2S+ people and allies await the return of Parliament to if see Bill C-6, a bill banning conversion therapy, will be passed into law, trans Canadians and activists worry that the delay could be fueling anti-trans rhetoric that trans folks are a threat to women’s rights.
-
Kylie Masse wins silver medal in women's 200-metre backstrokeKylie Masse has won a silver medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
One person seriously injured in North York shootingA shooting in North York Friday night left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Alberta Medical Association head concerned over government lifting COVID restrictionsThe head of the Alberta Medical Association says he has significant concerns with the province's decision to suspend almost all of its COVID-19 public health protocols.
-
Sask. RCMP officer charged with impaired driving twice in 24 hoursA Saskatchewan RCMP officer is facing impaired driving charges following two incidents earlier this week.
-
Heat warning issued for Calgary expected to last through weekendA heat warning was issued by Environment Canada for Calgary Friday afternoon.
-
Urgent request for support to help vulnerable people in SudburyThe Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, known as SACY, is a charitable organization is operating a cooling centre at 199 Larch St. for vulnerable people.
-
Elks finalize team roster, add D’Antne Demery to active listThe Edmonton Elks made a few more changes to its roster as Canadian Football League (CFL) teams worked to finalize their players before the Friday evening deadline.