North Bay woman adding Canadian flags to her house each time Canada medals in Tokyo

It doesn’t matter if it’s gold, silver or bronze, each time Canada wins a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sue Childs-Furlong adds a Canadian Flag to her front porch.

She told CTV News the tradition started in 2010, during the Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and she’s kept it going every Olympics since.

Childs-Furlong said she keeps a close eye on all the events and as soon as Canada wins a medal, she’s out on her porch adding to the display.

For her, it’s a way of showing support and a way to bring the community together.

“It doesn’t matter what the medals are, what the colours are, it’s just about celebrating Canada and celebrating our athletes,” she said.

“Just trying to show some support from afar because I know they’re a long way away and they don’t have their families with them or friends -- they only have themselves.”

So far, 11 flags cover her porch, but Childs-Furlong is hoping Canada wins a few more so she can empty her bucket full of flags.