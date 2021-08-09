North Bay woman charged with arson and disregard for human life

North Bay police have charged an 18-year-old local woman with arson after a house fire on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to a blaze that was allegedly started by the accused in a home in the 700-block of Rose Avenue where four people who were known to her were inside with her.

The accused is alleged to have caused damage to several pieces of property at the home as well and police said no one was injured in the incident.

During the woman's arrest, officers found suspected purple fentanyl when searching her.

She has been charged with arson – disregard for human life, possession of fentanyl, failing to comply with a sentence, and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was held for bail on Aug. 7.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.