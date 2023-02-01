North Bay woman charged with breaking into hotel rooms with guests still inside

A 32-year-old North Bay woman is facing charges following incidents at a Delaware Avenue hotel this week.

The first incident took place around 9 a.m. Jan 31, when someone entered a hotel room with people staying inside.

“A female victim who was residing in the unit confronted the accused, who then pushed the victim out of the unit and locked the door to prevent the victim’s re-entry,” North Bay police said in a news release Wednesday.

“A male resident who was still in the unit removed the accused from the unit.”

The suspect fled but the next day at 12:45 p.m., police returned to the hotel to respond to a mischief complaint in another hotel room.

“The accused is alleged to have damaged the window of the unit, which, as a result of the below freezing temperatures on that date, caused plumbing in the unit to freeze and break, damaging the unit itself and adjacent units,” police said.

“The accused refused a male victim access to the unit to rectify the broken plumbing. Upon police arrival, the accused was arrested and charged.”

The accused is charged with one count of break and enter and one count of mischief more than $5,000.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.