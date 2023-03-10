North Bay woman charged with drug trafficking, $33K in narcotics seized

A 30-year-old North Bay woman accused of dealing narcotics has been arrested as police seize $33,000 in fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.

Officers from the street crime unit raided a Main Street East home on March 8 as part of a drug investigation and found the woman inside, North Bay Police Service said in a news release Friday morning.

A search revealed 41 grams of suspected fentanyl, 137 grams of suspected cocaine, 31 grams of suspected crystal meth, eight grams of suspected heroin, drug trafficking equipment and an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at about $33,700.

The accused is charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Last month, North Bay police charged two people in their 20s, a local woman and a man from Toronto, in connection with a huge drug bust that resulted in the seizure of $200,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine.