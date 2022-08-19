North Bay woman killed in Highway 17 crash

There has been another tragic, fatal crash on Highway 17 in northeastern Ontario.

Deborah Flynn, a 54-year-old woman from North Bay, was killed in a serious, two-vehicle crash west of Markstay-Warren Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

It happened about 4:50 p.m. east of Sudbury.

The highway was closed until around 11 p.m.

An investigation into the collision is continuing and OPP technical investigators have been called to help.

No word on the cause, if anyone else sustained any injuries or if there are any charges pending.