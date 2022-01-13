North Bay woman’s ideas for palliative care during the pandemic to be heard by the WHO

The executive director of the Near North Palliative Care Network will have a few of her recommendations presented to the World Health Organization (WHO) in two weeks.

Monica Do Coutto Monni received an email Thursday morning from the Canadian ambassador of the Permanent Mission of Canada in Geneva, Switzerland, confirming that a Canadian delegate at the upcoming WHO meeting will present her recommendations.

“When our Canadian delegate goes to the board meeting with the World Health Organization, he will be including in his recommendations of palliative care,” said Do Coutto Monni.

The organization provides palliative care services to communities in two districts in northern Ontario. It saw the number of clients double in the first year of the pandemic, from more than 2,700 individuals in 2019-2020, to nearly 4,500 in 2020-2021.

“COVID killed us very fast in the beginning and it’s not only us, the public, not only our vulnerable frail seniors, but killed a lot of doctors and nurses,” she said.

Her recommendations call for palliative care to be enclosed when it comes to decision making, to create and support palliative care health equity, and to ensure needs like more staff and beds are available for patients.

“Many needed palliative care during this pandemic,” Do Coutto Monni said.

“It became clear that palliative care must be included in the plans for pandemic readiness, here in Canada and internationally.”

The WHO is taking part in a five-day executive board meeting from Jan. 24-29.