North Bay woman wins Female Roofer of the Year in international competition

Michelle Mulder, owner of Nailed it Roofing just outside North Bay, has been awarded Beacon Roofing Supply Female Roofing Professional of the Year.

Wednesday, Mulder received the award in North Bay.

"I was shocked and full of emotion, just super proud of myself. All of my hard work was finally awarded and it was amazing," she said.

"I have known for a bit. It still hasn't sunk in, even with the presentation. Everyone getting to see the award, it's just amazing," she added.

The international contest had more than 650 nominees.

"Michelle's story is just compelling," said Charles Michaud, one of the vice-presidents with Beacon Building Products.

"She grew up in the community, she participated in programs to prepare her for this career … I think really what resonated with folks is that she's really involved in the community and encouraging folks to get involved in a career that is sometimes underlooked."

Mulder also received $10,000 for winning the contest.

The four finalists, all from the U.S., each received $1,000.