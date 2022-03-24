North Bay women collecting donations to supply Ukraine with tactical gear

Two North Bay women are raising funds to buy non-lethal protective military equipment for those on the front lines defending Ukraine from the ongoing Russian onslaught.

The Vest Project was started by Cindie D'Agostino and Lori Burns as Russia's forces continue their eastern push into Ukraine.

“The only thing we can possibly do is support them," said D'Agostino.

The Vest Project is a non-profit association collecting donations to purchase non-lethal tactical equipment for Ukraine's frontline defenders.

Both women have friends that have family and friends currently in Ukraine.

“Their desperation was trying to outfit Ukraine civilians who have to fight in nothing but their street clothes," D'Agostino said.

"We can help these people stay safe when they're out having to deal with what they're having to deal with."

All proceeds will be wired to Europe where their partners can purchase helmets, gas masks, first aid kits, boots, goggles and ballistic vests.

"This is ongoing until the war ends. We're going to be out at places," said Burns. "We're going to be available to accept donations and we're going to have a link on our website set up."

Burns and D'Agostino will be at Orchards Fresh Food Market on Trout Lake Rd. on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect donations.

"We already have donations collected and we have people contacting us to volunteer offering to host events," said Burns. "There's been phenomenal support from the community. We have a great community."

Both women say it's imperative Canadians support their allies in Ukraine to promote world peace in the wake of this crisis.

To learn more about The Vest Project or how to donate, click here.