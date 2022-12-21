North Central Family Centre celebrates 20 years of incorporation

After two years of COVID-19, the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) is happy to have people back together for a community holiday dinner party as they celebrate 20 years.

“It’s good to have people around and they should enjoy things,” Ameera Lavallee, one of the children at the holiday party said.

The holiday dinner took place at Regina Performing Arts Centre. The event was free of charge so everyone could be a part of the celebration.

“What it means for us, is like having the connection to community and not only that but celebrating the twenty years with the community because without them we wouldn’t be here,” Jamie Moran, program director at North Central Family Centre said.

Each table had a Christmas tree that families could decorate together, colouring pages and face painting for kids, with special guest Santa Claus bringing toys at the end of the event. Staff and volunteers from NCFC helped serve food and prepare gifts.

“ I think it’s important to get to know the people in your community, so everyone can help support each other … so things like these are great to get people together,” Ryan Van-Gelder, relationship manager with Farm Credit Canada said.

NCFC engaged many partners to make this event an exciting experience for everyone.

“It’s about giving, getting [and] spending time with your family,” Lavallee said.