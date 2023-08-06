North Central house fire under investigation
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
Regina firefighters fought an early morning house blaze in the city’s North Central neighbourhood.
Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of Garnet Street at 7:50 a.m
Firefighters witnessed smoke coming from the main floor of the home.
The fire was contained to one floor and no injuries were reported.
A fire investigator was on scene following the blaze.
Crews responded to a house fire 1100 Blk Garnet St at 7:50am. Fire and smoke coming from the home on arrival. Fire is under control and was contained to the main floor. No injuries. Fire Investigator is on scene. #YQR pic.twitter.com/XgGg89GxtU— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) August 6, 2023
