North Central house fire under investigation

Regina firefighters fought an early morning house blaze in the city’s North Central neighbourhood.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of Garnet Street at 7:50 a.m

Firefighters witnessed smoke coming from the main floor of the home.

The fire was contained to one floor and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was on scene following the blaze.

Crews responded to a house fire 1100 Blk Garnet St at 7:50am. Fire and smoke coming from the home on arrival. Fire is under control and was contained to the main floor. No injuries. Fire Investigator is on scene. #YQR pic.twitter.com/XgGg89GxtU