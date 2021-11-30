iHeartRadio

North Dumfries duo The Reklaws win big at CCMAs

image.png

A brother-sister duo from North Dumfries has taken home some hardware from the Canadian Country Music Awards.

The Recklaws were named the 2021 group or duo of the year at the awards Monday night.

Stuart and Jenna Walker were also nominated for entertain of the year as well fans' choice.

'Where I'm From' and 'Can't Help Myself' were two of their songs also up for single of the year.

