North Dumfries Hwy. 401 ramps to be closed on and off throughout week

Those looking to get on or off Hwy. 401 in North Dumfries late at night may need to find different routes this week.

The Ministry of Transportation says construction work at the Cedar Creek Road and Waterloo Road 97 ramps is set to get underway on Tuesday.

According to the Township of Dumfries, the on and off ramps will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the closures are expected to last from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.