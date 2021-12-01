North Edmonton death now a homicide: police

A man's death in north Edmonton has been ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, police named Carlo Deluca, 50, as the man who died suspiciously near 133 Avenue and 90 Street on Nov. 24.

An autopsy concluded he died from blunt force trauma.

Deluca's body was reported to police early in the afternoon of Nov. 24. Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage of unusual activity in the area to call police.