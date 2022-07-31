iHeartRadio

North Edmonton duplex goes up in flames

Firefighters douse hotspots at a Sunday afternoon fire in north Edmonton (CTV News Edmonton/Cam Wiebe).

A man was taken to hospital in serious condition Sunday afternoon after a duplex fire in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Oxford.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire near 130 Street and 162A Avenue around 4:25 p.m. with nine units.

The flames were brought under control 30 minutes later, with both sides of the duplex affected.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze.

12