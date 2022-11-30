North End home to be demolished following overnight fire

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was faced with weather-related difficulties while battling an overnight fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a vacant, two-storey home in the 400 block of Manitoba Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home, and launched an exterior attack as it was not safe for them to go inside.

As of 8:15 a.m., firefighters were still on scene working to extinguish the fire. They are expected to remain there throughout the morning.

The City of Winnipeg said that the winds and below-freezing temperatures created tough conditions for the crews, with the area around the scene covered in ice. Crews are being given a break so they can get out of the cold.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated out of precaution. A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter for the evacuees.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house is a complete loss and will be demolished. The neighbouring homes sustained some water damage, as well.

Manitoba Avenue between Aikins and Powers streets is closed. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Once firefighters are done their work and the roads reopen, people are advised to use caution in the area as the conditions are slippery.

The city will be monitoring the area and applying sand and other de-icing agents to the road.

