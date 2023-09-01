North End Sewage Treatment Plant budget could be increasing by nearly $500M
The budget for upgrading the North End Sewage Treatment Plant could be increasing by nearly $500 million.
In a city report, the public service recommends a budget increase of more than $482 million ahead of the 2024-2027 multi-year budget process, saying the increase will show the city’s commitment to the project and encourage competition in the market.
The original budget for the project was $555 million, while the cost estimate has now climbed past $1 billion. According to the public service, the budget increases are mainly due to growth, delay, financing, market adjustment and regulatory increases.
The report says that if the budget is not increased it will “limit growth and development within the City and Winnipeg Metro Region, and result in failure to meet provincial regulatory requirements.”
Upgrades to the North End Sewage Treatment Plant, which include improved treatment plant technology, are being done in three phases.
The Water and Waste Committee will review the report next Friday.
