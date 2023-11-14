North End stabbing sends two people to hospital
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
A stabbing in Winnipeg’s North End on Tuesday evening has sent two people to hospital.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Mountain Avenue and Main Street were closed to traffic around 8 p.m.; however, the intersection has now reopened.
Images from the scene show police tape blocking off the road as two police cruisers held the scene.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, two people were injured in the stabbing, but police didn’t provide further information on the victims’ conditions or identities.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
