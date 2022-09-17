North end Sydney residents voice compensation criticism after gas leak

North end Sydney residents who had to evacuate their homes during a gas leak two months ago have been offered compensation from the oil company for the inconvenience, but some argue that it's not enough.

"They offered an amount of $250 for an inconvenience payment,” says homeowner Grace Arsenault.

More than 600,000 litres of gasoline spilled on July 8 when a front-end loader struck one of the tanks at the Imperial Oil tank farm.

About 60 homes were evacuated, though residents were told they could return later that day.

"It's probably got a good intention, but when you think of all the inconvenience -- you can't put a price tag on that inconvenience,” says Arsenault.

CTV News asked her anyway to put a dollar figure on the costs incurred by any of her neighbours that day.

"They had to buy clothing, they had to buy diapers, they had to get a hotel room, they had to have all their meals, and then they had to have formula for the baby,” she says. “From what they've told me, I would take a ballpark of about $500."

The area's councillor, Eldon MacDonald, says he attended the last community meeting where people voiced their concerns about being out-of-pocket and feels Imperial Oil's offer is at least a good start.

"I think the $250 is a good gesture,” he says. "It probably would cover the expenses of most, but again, I'm only looking at it from a general perspective that they didn't have to stay out of their homes overnight. Some may have already booked into hotels and incurred that expense.”

Residents have another public meeting set for Monday with the oil company to discuss the issue as well as health and safety concerns.

"We'd like to see the tank farm ultimately moved,” says Arsenault.

CTV News reached out to Imperial Oil but didn't hear back by news time Friday. The company has told residents that anyone with documented, out-of-pocket costs beyond the $250 can forward their information, for case-by-case review.