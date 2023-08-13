North Glenmore Park in Calgary hosts dragon boat races

Dragon boats are taking over North Glenmore Park this weekend.

The Calgary Dragon Boat Race and Festival is underway, with hundreds of athletes taking to the water in the three-day long event.

Dragon boat racing originated in China more than 2,000 years ago.

The modern version of the sport sees crews of up to 20 paddlers, plus a sweep and drummer, racing in decorative boats.

Many of the races support a charity, including a breast cancer race that took place Saturday morning.

"Everybody that is in dragon boat is very community-minded," said Calgary Flying Dragon steersman Lori Larson. "Our team does Habitat for Humanity and it's all about the volunteering and the festival involves a lot of volunteering and that's the best part of it."

Larson's coach Annette Cameron added "One of the unique things about dragon boating is you can have people of all abilities, age, (and) stature – as long as they can follow directions, it's one of those sports you can do from cradle to grave."

The races wrap up Sunday at 6 p.m.