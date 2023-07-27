North Grenville named Ontario's most active community

It seems everyone is always on the go in North Grenville, and ParticipACTION has the numbers to prove it.

The organization has named the municipality of North Grenville as Ontario's most active community after a very active June.

Last month, the community logged over 6.6-million active minutes through ParticipACTION. More than 1,000 people and 20 organizations in the region tracked their activity to win the title.

"This is truly a national initiative, where communities really see the opportunity to utilize sport and physical activity as a way to really connect people together in their community to build stronger, healthier, more vibrant communities," ParticipACTION President and CEO Elio Antunes said.

"In some cases we are quite limited in terms of what we can do," North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford said, comparing her area's recreational options to those of large cities.

"But we have such an enthusiastic population of people who are very committed to being active."

This isn't the first time North Grenville has claimed the title. In 2022, North Grenville also claimed the provincial title as most active. In 2021, the region logged enough minutes to be named most active community in Canada.

The hard work and sweat is rewarded with cash prizes. North Grenville received $100,000 for winning the national title, and took home $7,500 this year and last year for the provincial awards.

Peckford says the money has been used to upgrade local recreation options like rural parks and to create a "recreational lending library."

The community can get involved in anyway they can, with acts from dog walking, house chores, and gardening to sports and gym sessions counting towards ParticipACTION minutes.

Merrickville resident Dennis Ochoski says he is busy seven days a week, a majority of them spent out on the golf course.

"We've had to put aside some of the activities because we're doing so much," Ochoski tells CTV News.

"But we're up there in age and I think it's important to keep moving and keep active and keep a social group nearby."

The Kemptville public pool is also a popular spot where residents go to get active.

"Usually in the afternoons, we get up to about 80 to 100 people in the pool," said pool team lead Jane Godwin-Sens.

Swimmers like Kathy-Ann Laman enjoy swimming every day they can.

"Especially during the hot days it changes my disposition significantly. So it's good for mental health."

Councillor Doreen O'Sullivan adds that when more people become involved in winning the title for their community, it boosts the town's attitude.

"It also builds community," she tells CTV.

"Everyone's in it together and you build a sense of community and it's a positive thing."