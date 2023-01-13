North Huron recreation users push back against proposed budget cuts

Corey and Glen Pullman have been relying on Wingham’s indoor pool for the past year and half, as Glen recovers from a stroke.

“We started in March and by April, he was walking with a cane, the wheelchair was gone. We come pretty well every week to his therapy in the pool, and he works with the girls up in the gym, too,” says Pullman.

Their need for indoor water therapy makes news that Wingham’s pool may be closing for July and August, all the more distressing. With an unprecedented tax increase on the table, North Huron Council is discussing deep cuts to their pool, fitness centre, and arenas.

“We’re up to 20.65 per cent (for a proposed 2023 tax increase). We haven’t seen anything like this before,” says newly elected North Huron Reeve, Paul Heffer.

During council’s first budget meeting this week, North Huron’s CAO recommended cost cutting measures that included, closing Wingham’s indoor pool for July and August, closing Blyth’s arena from April to September, and closing Wingham’s municipally run fitness centre in May, while looking for a private business to operate it.

“I think it would be a great loss to this community, and the surrounding communities. This is very well utilized. It’s essential for people’s physical and mental health,” says longtime fitness centre user, Evelyn Hillier.

Council is also looking at whether, one of North Huron’s two arenas needs to close entirely, in order to save money.

“The Blyth Arena is a huge part our minor hockey program. Blyth-Brussels Minor Hockey is very disappointed that this is even being considered,” says Brett Fischer, President of Blyth-Brussels Minor Hockey.

Users of the pool and fitness centre, are also pushing back against the recommended recreation cuts.

“One of the three benchmarks we used to even move to the town of Wingham, was the fitness centre and pool. Without that it doesn’t mean the same, anymore,” says Joanne Willard.

“A lot of people think with the gym and pool, it’s just swimming. There’s a whole lot more to it. It’s not just jocks lifting weights at the gym. People come here for physiotherapy, and the social aspect, too,” says Pullman.

Other than seeking a “request for proposal” from a third party to lease and operate the fitness centre, North Huron Council hasn’t adopted any of the proposed recreation cuts, but they haven’t ruled the cuts and closures out yet, either, as they try and lower a proposed 20.65% tax increase.

“I know we get comfortable looking in our own backyard, but there are decisions that you have to make with less than 5,000 people,” says Heffer. “It’s wants and needs, and there’s things this municipality has to give,” he says.

North Huron’s next budget meeting is later this month.

More on North Huron’s proposed budget is available online.