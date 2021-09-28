North Korea launches missile as diplomat decries U.S. policy
North Korea fired a short-range missile into the sea early Tuesday, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, in the latest weapon tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea.
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 28, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Edmonton election ward profile: AnirniqAnirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
For the first time in 51 years, Bob Ridley to miss calling Medicine Hat Tigers play-by-playThere's never been a Medicine Hat Tigers game called by anyone but Bob Ridley, until this coming Friday night in Swift Current.
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crashTwo people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
B.C.'s police watchdog investigating police actions after fatal crash in KamloopsThe province's police watchdog is investigating after a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle that left one man dead late Sunday evening in Kamloops, B.C.
Catholic bishops pledge $30 million toward Indigenous reconciliation projectsCanada's bishops on Monday pledged $30 million to support Indigenous reconciliation projects for residential school survivors, their families and their communities across the country.
Going to Rogers Place for an Oilers game? Here’s what you need to knowPlanning to attend the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday? Here are four things you need to know before you go.
Smart Serve sexual violence training welcome for Timmins bar, bartenderThe addition of new training on how to handle sexual violence in the Smart Serve program, officially announced Friday, is a welcome one for bars and bartenders in Timmins.